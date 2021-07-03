Video: Israel Conducts Airstrikes Against 'Hamas' Targets in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it conducted airstrikes targeting "a Hamas terrorist site and a rocket launcher", responding to the launch of explosive balloons from the region into Israeli territory.
"In response to arson balloons launched at Israel, the IDF struck a weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to Hamas tonight. The IDF will continue to respond firmly to all terror attempts emanating from the Gaza Strip", the IDF tweeted, providing a picture of the purported target.
מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר אתר לייצור אמל״ח של ארגון הטרור חמאס ועמדת שיגור רקטות.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 3, 2021
התקיפות בוצעו בתגובה להמשך הפרחת בלוני התבערה לשטח ישראל.
צה״ל ימשיך ויגיב בתקיפות כנגד המשך נסיונות הטרור מרצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/93pMabKfJ0
The statement came after multiple media outlets reported that Israeli warplanes had carried out attacks against targets in the Gaza Strip.
According to the Shehab news agency, the airstrikes targeted a site named Badr, in the Netzarim area south of Gaza City, which, according to the report, was also targeted in an IDF attack that took place earlier in the week.
A video allegedly filmed on-site during the airstrikes was shared on social media.
فيديو الغارات الاسرائيلية على موقع بدر جنوب مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/W1QPFS6snM— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) July 3, 2021
Shehab also reported that "military reconnaissance planes" had bombed a location in the northern Gaza Strip, launching one missile. A "ship site" in the northwestern part of Gaza City was also reportedly targeted in the attacks.
Watch | Video shows an Israeli air strike on north #Gaza Strip few minutes ago.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/S9WTQaviG7— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 3, 2021
Earlier on Thursday, the IDF said that it carried out attacks against a "Hamas terrorist weapons manufacturing site" in the Gaza Strip, in response to incendiary balloons launched into Israeli territory.
All comments
Show new comments (0)