Sirens Heard From US Embassy in Baghdad Were Reportedly 'False Alarm' Triggered by Drone

A video posted on social media purported to show sirens wailing in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, early on Friday morning. The zone houses the US embassy and other facilities.
Sabereen News, which is associated with Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) paramilitary corps, announced the report on its Telegram channel. No cause for the alarm was given.
Baghdad, Iraq U.S. Embassy https://t.co/O72bM7fVYN pic.twitter.com/wo8fB5Z6bY— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) July 1, 2021
Sabereen later reported that the siren was a "false alarm" triggered by a drone, possibly one launched from an event inside the embassy grounds.
The incident comes days after a US base in eastern Syria was hit by several rockets fired by an unknown actor, which in turn followed US airstrikes in Syria and Iraq that were allegedly made against Iraqi militias who had targeted US troops. However, Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, the two militias the US allegedly targeted, has claimed they have no ammunition storage facilities in the areas the US struck. Baghdad condemned the US attack as "a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and national security."
