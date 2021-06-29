Clashes Erupt as Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Property in East Jerusalem

"Israeli border police officers arrested three suspects over assaults on police officers who arrived at the scene to demolish a building in the Silwan neighbourhood of East Jerusalem", the statement said.
It added that the protesters threw stones and attacked the police, injuring two officers. Three cars parked in the area were also damaged.
According to various media reports, a number of Palestinians have also been injured as the demolition of Arab-owned property is taking place in Silwan's Al Bustan district.
Does this look like a property dispute?#SaveSilwan pic.twitter.com/4TjddoeugF— Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) June 29, 2021
13 Palestinians, 2 cops wounded in clashes in Jerusalem's Silwan, amid the demolition of store the municipality says was built without permit.— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 29, 2021
Police arrested 3 suspects. Damage also caused to 3 vehicles nearby from stone throwing. pic.twitter.com/eTnkqiWJJM
Israeli forces arrest Nidal al-Rajabi, whose butcher shop in Silwan was demolished by Israeli bulldozers earlier toady. Also note, he has to pay $20,000 fine because he didn’t demolish it himself. pic.twitter.com/rx0QyYO4zS— Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) June 29, 2021
Deadly clashes in East Jerusalem early last month led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Palestinian militants launched several thousand rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza.
In Israel, 12 people were killed and over 50 were seriously wounded during the hostilities. The death toll among Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank topped 270.
