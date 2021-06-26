US Confirms Three Drone Attacks Near its Consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan - Photos

At least three explosives-laden drones hit locations in northeastern Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, on Saturday, hitting civilian houses in the area.
According to Al Arabiya, the attack occurred as the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) held a military parade near Baghdad.
The US consulate, located just from where the drones fell, has confirmed the attack on Twitter.
Photos allegedly showing the wreckage of the drones were posted on social media.
The attack reportedly inflicted no casualties, but caused some material damage.
On June 20, a missile landed near the Ayn Al Asad airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, Iraqi media reported, citing security sources.
The Iraqi parliament voted in in January 2020 to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need of foreign assistance.
In light of the parliament's decision, the US-led coalition handed over multiple military bases and airfields to Iraqi control, as well as agreed to pull all foreign troops out of the country.
