Register
08:40 GMT25 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2021, shows an explosion following an airstrike by Israel. - The Israeli military said it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack from the Palestinian enclave, in the second such exchange in as many days. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)

    Lack of Resolution Discourages International Donors From Aiding Gaza, ICRC President Says

    © AFP 2021 / SAID KHATIB
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/11/1082654442_0:376:2972:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0b271ddb543433bb8001cd9f4bf3c2d7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106251083239035-lack-of-resolution-discourages-international-donors-from-aiding-gaza-icrc-president-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Ksenia Shakalova - International donors are becoming more reluctant to allocate funds for humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip due to lack of progress in the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer said.

    "We have seen many escalations in a row between Israel and Palestine. So many donors, when [I] approach them and ... ask them for money now to reconstruct Gaza, they say 'why should we?' 'Why would we pay money for a conflict which risks destroying our money the next day?' So understandably the international community wants to see progress," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

    With the recent hostilities leaving the Gaza Strip in ruins, the ICRC needs even more assistance in rehabilitating basic health infrastructure to ensure access of medicines and medical equipment into the area, he noted.

    "Israel-Palestine is our most underfunded operation in the Middle East. I have a little bit of an understanding about the international community being tired of spending money on a humanitarian issue if there is no political will on both sides," Maurer added.

    At the moment, Maurer continued, the international community, whether it is the EU, the US or Russia, is not particularly generous when it comes to financing humanitarian projects in conflict-hit countries, as all efforts are currently focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic, with all social services money having been absorbed by important COVID-19 programs.

    "We are in situations where the international community is increasingly reluctant, donors are tired of financing major issues, COVID-19 has come as a competitor for other humanitarian issues, all the social services money has been absorbed by important COVID-19 programs, big economies have launched programs which are costly to save their economy," Maurer said.

    The ICRC head also said that even those conflicts that seem to go in a better direction — such as in Libya or Syria — need more money to maintain precarious stability.

    "So I think that we need both: we need political support for all these peace processes and reconciliation processes and trust building processes and this is critical, but at the same time, we need resources," he concluded.

    In early May, an Israeli court ruled to evict several Palestinian families from East Jerusalem, which led to the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years. The two sides exchanged thousands of rockets, and multiple victims were recorded from both during the hostilities. The conflict ended with a ceasefire on 20 May.

    This year's MCIS ran from 22-24 June and gathered defence officials and experts from nearly 50 countries.

    Tags:
    International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse