Register
07:07 GMT25 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel, 22 February 2021.

    Should Israel be Worried About Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases?

    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082160646_0:243:3072:1971_1200x675_80_0_0_cc0e865ed052723e78d104e456aecffd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106251083238224-should-israel-be-worried-about-rising-number-of-covid-19-cases/

    With more than 5.5 million of its citizens vaccinated, the Jewish state was sure that the pandemic was over, but a recent surge in new cases has stirred fears that COVID-19 was back.

    A surge of coronavirus cases in Israel has caused fears in Israel that another wave of the pandemic was just around the corner. After months when daily virus infections stood at less than 50 and the entire country considered "a green zone" -- almost free of COVID-19, recent weeks have seen the numbers going up.

    Such was the case in the town of Binyamina, located in northern Israel, which now has more than a hundred active cases. A similar situation has also been observed in Modiin and several other locations across the nation

    More Contagious Than the Original Virus

    Professor Cyrille Cohen, head of the Immunotherapy Laboratory at Bar Ilan University and a member of the Advisory Committee for Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Vaccines at the Ministry of Health, explains that surge by pinning the blame on the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19, which originated in India.

    "We know that this strain can infect more people. In fact, it is 60 or 70 percent more contagious than the original virus."

    Israel's first cases of the variant were discovered back in April. Back then, 41 cases were discovered, many among Israelis, who had come from abroad. In several months, the virus kept on spreading, and now Israeli media is sounding the alarm that a fourth wave is just around the corner.

    But Cohen believes Israel has nothing to worry about, at least not at this stage. "The situation is not that bad," he calms down. "And the reason for this is the fact that we have a good level of protection and vaccination".

    Since December 2020, Israel has vaccinated more than 5.5 million of its 9 million citizens. Recently, it has also started to inoculate children between ages 12 and 15 in a bid to prevent situations where schools would turn into hubs of the pandemic, but the fear is that the vaccination might not even prove that effective.

    According to recent reports, a third of all those who were diagnosed with the virus had been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. This is despite earlier claims that the inoculation has been effective against several strains of the virus.

    Israel Not Sitting Idly By

    This is the reason why Israel is not sitting idly by, relying only on the jabs that it has in stock. Earlier this month, Israeli authorities already started taking measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

    Towns and cities that have been branded as orange or yellow, meaning that the number of daily cases in them was relatively high, reimposed facial masks in schools that were dropped nationwide in mid-June. 

    The first batch of foreign tourists were supposed to arrive on 1 July; this date was pushed ahead a month. Citizens were urged not to travel abroad unless it was absolutely necessary, whereas the number of coronavirus checkup units at Ben Gurion International Airport has increased.

    "We definitely need to be more stringent in the way we are handling what's going on at the airport," he said referring to a recent incident, where vaccinated Israelis coming from abroad were allowed in without undertaking a coronavirus test.

    "We need to intensify the testing and we need to be more in control in the country's key locations. The government is trying to understand how to tackle the situation." 

    The new coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is trying to do that. Unlike the previous government that started the battle against the virus with no previous knowledge, the current one has a year of experience under its belt and it will not hesitate to act quickly in the case of an emergency.

    "Governments might have changed but people tackling the pandemic remained the same. Committees are the same too. So I doubt there will be less action on that front. Quite the opposite is true. Bennett will be taking a fierce approach when handling the virus."

    First steps have already been taken in that direction. Israel is to reintroduce facial masks in closed places and public transportation starting Sunday. More measures are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead.

    Although Cohen thinks masks can definitely be useful to keep the virus at bay, he also believes the pandemic is here to stay.

    "The vaccination works and if the elderly are vaccinated and kids are less affected by the virus, eventually we will be able to live with it. But it won't disappear."
    Tags:
    cases, infection, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse