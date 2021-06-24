'Strawberry' Moon Shines Over Tehran Skyline

Sputnik is live from Tehran, Iran, where people will have a rare glimpse of the so-called ‘Strawberry Moon’, which is also known as a ‘Supermoon’, on the night of 24 June. The moon will reach its closest point to the Earth for the first time in the year.
The phenomenon is believed to have been named a ‘Strawberry Moon’ by Native American tribes because it usually occurred around the same time that berries were ready to be gathered.

