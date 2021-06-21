Iran's Rouhani Says US Sanctions to Be Removed Soon

While speaking online at the inauguration of a national project, the president was cited by IRNA as hailing the country's resistance during the three and a half years of economic sanctions, adding that Iran has proved to be a hub of investment and production.
In his response to the recent announcement from the US Treasury about easing barriers against the import of COVID-related materials, Rouhani said the statement proved that the US blocked everything for Iran, including humanitarian materials, adding that Iran's production capacities and export of masks and COVID-19 vaccines prompted the US to make the announcement.
He further stated that regardless of inflation, the country is overflowing with numerous goods, signifying that the economic war has failed to crush Iran's economy.
The president expressed confidence that free-trade zones in Iran would spur investment. He cited ties with Azerbaijan and joint projects with Iraq, such as the Basra-Shalamcheh railroad, which would connect Iran to the Mediterranean, as an incentive for foreign investments.
