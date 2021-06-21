Iran's Foreign Policy Won't be Limited to Nuclear Deal, We Will Interact With World, Raisi Says

Newly elected president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, has stated during his first press conference that under his government Tehran will continue to engage in diplomacy with foreign countries, specifying that this approach will not be limited to the ongoing process of negotiating the Iran nuclear deal.
"Our foreign policy will not be limited to the nuclear deal. We will have interaction with the world. We will not tie the Iranian people's interests to the nuclear deal", Raisi said.
The new president went on to lambast the 2018 decision by the US to withdraw from the nuclear accord, accusing Washington of "violating" it by imposing sanctions on Iran. The latter must be lifted in full, he noted, although Washington had earlier suggested that some of the measures might stay in place even if the deal is renegotiated.
