Register
08:45 GMT21 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during the the 2016 Genesis Prize award-ceremony in Jerusalem, June 23, 2016.

    Summing up Netanyahu's 12 Years in Office: What Legacy Will He Leave Behind?

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/15/1083197120_0:12:3072:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_86ea1139f390626a4058412970825abf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106211083197108-summing-up-netanyahus-12-years-in-office-what-legacy-will-he-leave-behind/

    For some, Netanyahu has played a pivotal role in improving Israel's economy, boosting its military and international standing. For others, his tenure has been disastrous, primarily because he split Israeli society and dealt a severe blow to the country's judiciary system.

    The Israeli media has never been easy on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the 1990s he was associated with the incitement that led to the assassination of then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Then he was linked to the burial of the historic Oslo Accords and the end of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. And, more recently, his name has been tied to a series of graft probes that included buying positive press coverage and receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor.

    Now, however, as his days at the PM's official residence in Jerusalem are numbered and he is set to vacate Balfour Street on 10 July, Israeli media outlets are summing up his contribution to the country's economy, security, and Israel's international standing.

    All About the Economy 

    In terms of the economy, experts are split into those who believe Netanyahu has pushed the country forward and those who downplay his contributions.

    On the one hand, during his 12 years in office, he worked hard to lower taxes and expand Israel's business sector often at the expense of state institutions. He opened up Israel's economy to competition, limited regulation, interference of the state, and endless bureaucracy that had hampered the nation's development.

    People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    Watch Thousands of Israelis Celebrate 'End of Netanyahu's Era' as Bibi Vows to Be Back
    He insisted on developing Israel's gas fields that now bring in billions of dollars in revenue. He invested in the development of high-tech and the country's transportation to connect the periphery with the centre. And he opened Israel to the world, making it easier for international companies to invest in the country.

    But he's also made mistakes. In 2011, with the eruption of social-economic protests, his government didn't do much to improve the situation.

    Prices for basic products and real estate continued to climb, with young people unable afford the skyrocketing costs, and the government not bothering to regulate the market.

    Neither did it care to help the public sector, which has been dealt a severe blow during the Netanyahu era. Such was the case with the Ministry of Construction that lost most of its power because the majority of work is now done by private companies. This was also true with the Ministry of Education, whose influence was also limited, and with the Ministry of Health, who began catering to those with deeper pockets.

    Netanyahu as Mr Security 

    In the field of security, Netanyahu's legacy is controversial too. His tenure has been branded as one of the most stable in Israel's history, especially after the turmoil of the beginning of the 2000s that were largely associated with the Second Intifada, or Palestinian national uprising.

    Yet, it was during his tenure that Israel engaged in three military campaigns in Gaza and faced an increase in the number of terror attacks against military and civilian targets in the country.

    It was Netanyahu who allowed Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, to receive millions of dollars in cash from Qatar, and it was he, who downplayed the importance of maintaining steady relations with the Palestinian Authority and its leader Mahmoud Abbas.

    However, the threat to Israel's security doesn't just stem from the Palestinians. The country's Arab community with its numerous problems, including illegal weapons, high poverty, unemployment, and raging crime also pose a challenge. 

    Recent years have seen a steady increase in the amount of violent incidents emanating from the Arab community. But in May 2021, during "Operation Guardian of the Walls", it reached another level when that violence spilled over to Jewish-Arab cities leading to clashes between the two communities.

    The Israeli media and liberal circles blamed Netanyahu and his government for the mess. The now former PM responded by promising to pour millions of dollars into tackling the rising crime rates. Now, this issue will be a headache for the new coalition to deal with.

    Israel's International Standing

    So will another issue -- the confrontation with Iran. For Netanyahu, the Islamic Republic's nuclear ambitions have always been a cause for concern. Israeli officials have long alleged that Tehran was using its nuclear programme as a pretext to develop weapons of mass destruction that could be used against the Jewish state.

    Although Iran has repeatedly denied these allegations, Netanyahu has made it a life mission to make sure that Tehran never goes nuclear.

    For decades the international media has been covering numerous assassinations, mysterious explosions, vicious viruses, and other activities that have been attributed to Israel's spy agency, Mossad.

    While supporters deemed these and similar deeds as Netanyahu's achievements, opponents believed he harmed Israel's international standing and marred the country's reputation.

    Yet, that reputation has also been damaged for yet another reason. Throughout the years, Netanyahu has expanded Israel's settlement activity in the West Bank, much to the frustration of the Palestinians, the European Union, and even the US.

    Benjamin Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen look over documents in a photo posted on social media by Netanyahu on December 7, 2015, shortly after he named Cohen as the new Mossad chief
    © Photo : PMO/Facebook
    Benjamin Netanyahu ‘Illegally’ Shredded Docs on Eve of Bennett Takeover, Report Says
    Under Netanyahu, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process continued to register cracks. It reached its peak in 2020 following the revelation of the so-called "Deal of the Century" that planned to chop off parts of the West Bank and the normalisation pacts with a number of Muslim nations showed that ties with Israel were possible despite the unresolved conflict. 

    Those normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and later Kosovo will probably be Netanyahu's biggest legacy. But for Israelis, some of whom were unimpressed with the agreements, the former PM will primarily be remembered for a domestic mess, not his foreign policy.

    For many he will be associated with his corruption trial and his "interference" in the judicial system. It was not only his constant attempts to slam the work of Israel's High Court judges, the police, and the establishment, but his bickering with the nation's attorney general, whom he blamed for his corruption charges, as well as Netanyahu's attempts hamper the judicial system by putting his protégés in charge of the Ministry of Justice.

    For others, he will be remembered for the fight he waged against the coronavirus pandemic, and yet for others -- for the split he sowed in Israel's already divided society. One thing is certain: 12 years of Netanyahu will not go unnoticed. 

    Tags:
    Legacy, Israel, election, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse