Iran is Ready to Send Envoy to Saudi Arabia 'Tomorrow', Waiting for Signal From Riyadh

Tehran is ready to send its envoy to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated during a speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He noted, however, that in order to do so, Iran requires a green light from Riyadh itself.
Iran's foreign minister added that, in his view, it was possible to restore the country's relations with Saudi Arabia.
Zarif said that Tehran had carried out three rounds of talks with the Saudis in Baghdad and that he was ready to send in the ambassador. Yet, the minister noted that everyone is currently waiting for the outcome of Iran's presidential election.
Yesterday's election showed that Ebrahim Raisi, chief justice of Iran, who is perceived as anti-West hardliner, secure a confident victory. He will replace the moderate Hassan Rouhani after eight years in office. While it is so far unclear how Tehran's attitude towards Riyadh will change under the new government, Zarif assured that Iran's foreign policy of "reconciliation" with regional powers will stay in place.
