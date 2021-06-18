Register
15:02 GMT18 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Armed Houthi followers ride on the back of a truck after participating in a funeral of Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib, in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021.

    Yemen’s Houthis Vow to Help ‘Defend Jerusalem’ in Regional Conflict With Israel

    © REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082362815_0:128:3072:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_65198086a7a7e2b6ec6e4422b7ea6069.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106181083184377-yemens-houthis-vow-to-help-defend-jerusalem-in-regional-conflict-with-israel/

    The Yemeni Shia militia is known for its extreme hostility to the Jewish State, with its oft-touted four-part slogan including the lines ‘Death to Israel’ and ‘A Curse on the Jews’.

    Yemen’s Houthi militia will take part in the defence of Jerusalem in event of a broader conflict with Israel, a senior official from the political and militant group has indicated.

    “Ansar Allah will be part of the equation in the defence of the Holy City of Jerusalem,” Abdul-Wahhab al-Mahbashi, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, said, speaking to Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese TV channel al-Mayadeen on Thursday night.

    The official argued that the Israeli “enemy” may not stop its attacks unless resistance forces are able to target the Israeli hinterland, and suggested that Tel Aviv listens to the warnings of the leaders of the Axis of Resistance (the loose Iran-led Middle Eastern coalition opposed to Israel and the United States), because they do what they say, “unlike” the Arab League.

    Al-Mahbashi went on to allege that Israel and the United Arab Emirates were working together in the construction of a mysterious military airbase on Mayun – a volcanic island off Yemen in the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. “Israel is behind the Emirati banner on Mayun Island in the Red Sea,” he said.

    In this Thursday, 22 August 2019, photo, passengers leave the arrival terminal of Abha Airport.
    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Yemen's Houthis Say They Targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport With 'Number of Drones'
    Mayun is the second Yemeni island where the Houthis have claimed that Israel and the UAE are working together against Sanaa. Last year, media reported on the creation of a “spy base” on Socotra – a large island about 350 km southeast of the Yemeni mainland between the Guardafui Channel and the Arabian Sea. Formally, the island is controlled by the ‘Southern Transitional Council,’ an Abu Dhabi-sponsored entity formally seeking to break off from Yemen and create a separate state in the country’s south, but which is now cooperating with the Saudi-backed government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

    Even though the territory they control is situated over 1,600 km from Israel, the Houthis have repeatedly threatened to attack the Jewish State in the event of attacks against its territories, or if Israel attacks its allies in other countries. Among the group’s potential “bank of targets” are Israeli ships sailing through the Red Sea, and areas inside Israel proper.

    Last month, amid the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, Houthi Supreme Political Council member Muhammad Ali al-Houthi vowed that “the Arab and Yemeni peoples will go to support the Palestinian cause.”

    In separate remarks earlier this month, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said that Yemen was “an integral part of the equation announced by [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah, which states that the threat to Jerusalem means a regional war, within the framework of the Axis of Resistance.”

    Hostile Relations

    The Houthis have repeatedly accused Israel of involvement in, or even the instigation of, the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen which began in March of 2015, several months after they seized power in a popular uprising in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a.

    On Saturday, the group released an hour-long historical documentary on the capture of a Mossad spy, with the expose exposing a range of alleged Israeli activities in Yemen over the past 50 years.

    Related:

    At Least 14 Reportedly Killed in Houthi Missile Strike on Gas Station in Yemen's Marib
    Houthis Claim to Have Captured Mossad Spy, Promise Documentary Exposing Israeli Activities in Yemen
    Yemeni Houthis Say They've Launched Drone Attack Against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse