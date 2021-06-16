Woman Armed With Knife Attempts to Ram Car Into Israeli Soldiers, IDF Says

"Following the report, the assailant attempted to ram into a number of IDF soldiers, exited her vehicle with a knife drawn and was neutralized in response," the IDF tweeted.
The incident took place in the town of Hizma, southeast of Ramallah. According to the IDF, one soldier was lightly injured.
Israeli security forces gather at the scene of an attempted car-ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank village of Hizma, near Jerusalem, on June 16, 2021. pic.twitter.com/73ZFnTy9L2— mahmoud illean (@mahillean) June 16, 2021
At the same time, Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the woman was driving her car near Hizma when she accidentally entered a military street, the construction of which began a week ago. She was killed, according to the report.
All comments
Show new comments (0)