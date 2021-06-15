Villagers Reportedly Block Movement of US, SDF Convoy in Northeastern Syria

According to the media outlet, residents of the Farfara village intercepted the convoy of four US vehicles, accompanied by an SDF car, pelting them with stones.
A video allegedly showing the residents blocking the convoy appeared on Twitter.
هي أراضينا هي .. اطلع برا يالله— Ali Suliman (@AliSouleman5) June 15, 2021
اهالي قرية فرفرة بريف #الحسكة يطردون جنود الاحتلال الامريكي من قريتهم ✌#سوريا 🇸🇾 pic.twitter.com/upcz0EYp8v
There has been an increase in public protests against the presence of US and SDF troops in the territories that are under their control. SDF soldiers are said to have used lethal force to disperse protests on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, the elders of the major Arab tribes have spoken out against the US and SDF presence, demanding restoration of Damascus' authority.
