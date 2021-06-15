Activists Hold ‘Flag March’ in East Jerusalem to Celebrate Capture of City in ‘Six-Day War’

Sputnik is live from East Jerusalem, Israel, where a number of Israeli groups are marching in a flag-waving procession to commemorate the capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
Meanwhile, Palestinian factions and Hamas have dubbed the event a ‘provocation’ and called for a so-called ‘Day of Rage’ in Gaza and the Israeli-controlled West Bank.
A march was set to take place on 10 May, but then was re-routed to avoid the walled Old City's Muslim Quarter amid an escalation between the Israeli government and Hamas.
The activists previously reached an agreement with the police that the march will start from Ha-Nevi’im street (Street of the Prophets) and then head to the Damascus Gate, where participants will dance with Israeli flags.
