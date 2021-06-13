Watch Thousands of Israelis Celebrate 'End of Netanyahu's Era' as Bibi Vows to Be Back

The Israeli parliament met on Sunday to vote on the new coalition government's confidence. Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party, Yesh Atid, has succeeded in forming a government that has installed Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, as prime minister, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

Thousands of Israeli citizens rushed into the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel's beachfront city, to mark the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 years in power as a new coalition government takes office.

Tel Aviv's city hall was illuminated as the flag of Israel for the celebration. In the square in front of it, the city's residents waved flags and raised toasts with music blaring in the background. Soap bubbles were also seen flying in the air.

According to local media estimates, thousands of people have gathered at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv.

As journalist Noga Tarnopolsky put it, the city was celebrating the "end of Netanyahu's era," which spanned 12 years. And people were clapping, cheering, and waving flags as the parliament swore in a coalition of ideological adversaries pledging "change."

Tel Aviv is celebrating the end of the Netanyahu era pic.twitter.com/18WuN2vAvN — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) June 13, 2021

Celebrations erupt in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square after Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s new prime minister, unseating Netanyahu after 12 years in office https://t.co/foQsOf8edk pic.twitter.com/NIsEXhrhgx — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 13, 2021

​The local Kann News provided a video from the square of the moment of Bennett's announcement as prime minister and cheers from the crowd.

ממשלת בנט-לפיד | כך נראו רגעי ההכרזה על אישור ההצבעה בכיכר רבין @ittaishick pic.twitter.com/ZMr7l1o4Yc — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 13, 2021

מאות הגיעו לכיכר רבין למפגן תמיכה בממשלת בנט-לפיד@ittaishick pic.twitter.com/zGLzZI6bOR — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 13, 2021

​According to recent videos, there were still a lot of people in the square far into the evening.

אלפים חוגגים את הקמת ממשלת בנט-לפיד בכיכר רבין בתל אביב @ittaishick pic.twitter.com/0OSm0uorj2 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 13, 2021

כיכר רבין צהלה ושמחה 🇮🇱🎊💙 pic.twitter.com/FuzzMvCWtP — Shmulik💙🇮🇱 מיוני (@shmulikmioni) June 13, 2021

​World leaders have already congratulated Bennett and Lapid on the inauguration, among them US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Biden congratulated the coalition cabinet and expressed his willingness to work with the Bennett government.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations," Biden said.

In response, Bennet thanked Biden for the congratulations and said that he is looking forward to working with him as well.

Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations 🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RNYPX4amGE — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 13, 2021

Bibi Leaves But Doesn't Say Goodbye

During the Sunday vote, Netanyahu criticized the political views and foreign policy approaches of the new government, in particular regarding Iran and the nuclear deal, and lauded the important accomplishments during his tenure, but still shook hands with Bennett.

Netanyahu is expected to transfer the power to Bennett on Monday during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Later in the day, he thanked the citizens of Israel for their support and promised that "we'll be back - and faster than you think."

עם הנצח לא מפחד מדרך ארוכה



תודה רבה על התמיכה האדירה שלכם אזרחי ישראל! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wHbt2XAYUJ — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 13, 2021

​During his tenure as prime minister, he supervised the signing of the Deal of the Century, four normalization agreements with Arab governments, and three confrontations with the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Importantly, the United States relocated its embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

He campaigned against the Iran nuclear deal and became the first sitting Israeli president to be charged with a crime. Netanyahu was indicted by the country's attorney general on counts of corruption, bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three different cases on November 21, 2019.

Upon leaving office, the prime minister will head the opposition. He will also have to continue to deal with the criminal cases brought against him.

According to the Times of Israel, Bennett has become the first kippa-wearing Orthodox prime minister, while it's also the first time the Ra'am Arab Israeli party has joined a governing coalition.

Coalition agreements with Lapid were signed by the leaders of eight parties that entered the Knesset: Yesh Atid, Kahol-Laban, Yamina, Avoda, Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), Tikva Hadasha (New Hope), Meretz and the Ra'am Arabic party.

According to the coalition agreements, Bennett will be the government's head for the next two years, then he will be replaced by Yair Lapid. On Sunday's vote, 60 Knesset members voted for and 59 voted against the new government.

Last month, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave the leader of the opposition Yesh Atid Lapid the mandate to form a coalition government following the 24th elections to the Knesset. Netanyahu was tasked with the creation of a new government in early April, but failed to form a cabinet by May 5, so the mandate passed to the leader of the opposition.

The 24th Knesset elections were held on March 23 and marked the fourth consecutive early elections in two years after the previous parliament voted to dissolve. If none of the parties eventually managed to form a government within the timeframe established by law, the 24th Knesset would have been dissolved, and new elections would have been scheduled for the fall.