Register
21:29 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Israeli Atomic Expert Says Mossad Blew Up Iraqi Nuke Power Station Parts in France in 1979

    © AP Photo / Jahan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083140924_0:884:2048:2036_1200x675_80_0_0_1b311ff2408e5c3d3c31aedbbcfb95ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106131083140989-israeli-atomic-expert-says-mossad-blew-up-iraqi-nuke-power-station-parts-in-france/

    A new memoir reveals how Israel, with US backing, tried unsuccessfully for years to stop France and other countries from helping Iraq develop its own nuclear power industry — first through diplomacy, then spying and intimidation, then finally sabotage attacks on French soil.

    An Israeli atomic engineer has revealed that Mossad agents sabotaged equipment for Iraq's nuclear power station before it was exported from France.

    A new memoir entitled “The Quiet Sabra” by Micky Ron, a former engineer at Israel's Dimona reactor site, uncovers Israel's hand in covert bombings on French soil.

    He reveals how agents blew up a pair of reactor cores bound for the Osirak power station near Baghdad in 1979, two years before Israel's Operation Opera air raid that destroyed the facility, also known as Tammuz, before construction was complete.

    Ron said Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) scientists advised the intelligence services and armed forces on both operations — but Mossad's covert operation in 1979  failed because they did not listen to the experts' advice.

    Saddam Hussein, then deputy chairman of the Ba’ath Party Revolutionary Command Council, launched the Iraqi project to build a nuclear power station with French know-how in the early 70s years before he became president in 1979. Even with support from US president Jimmy Carter, who took office in 1977, Israeli was unable to dissuade France from helping Iraq through diplomatic means.

    Civil-military collaboration

    In late 1977, new Likud prime minister Menachem Begin asked Mossad chief Yitzhak Hofi; the Israel Defence Forces Intelligence Branch commander Major-General Shlomo Gazit and IAEC under director Uzi Eilam to find underhand ways to stop Baghdad from gaining nuclear power — and potentially the means to build a nuclear weapon.

    Ron said he and colleague Matti Halahmi were among those brought in.

    "In the Mossad office we went over all of the information that flowed in from abroad concerning the construction of the reactor, to figure out where in France they were manufacturing the parts, as the reactor being built was an exact copy of the central nuclear reactor at Saclay in Paris," Ron said.

    Hofi gave overall control of the project, dubbed 'New Era', to his deputy Nahum Admoni, who recruited a team of IAEC scientists, a new Unconventional Weapons team (NABAK) and members of the IDF's Unit 8200 intel outfit. Admoni tasked them with coming up with plans for stopping Iraq's ambitions, divided into "soft" and "loud" stages.

    Mossad infiltrated French and other firms working on the project, obtaining blueprints of the plant. Unit 8200 tapped phone calls, teleprinter transmissions and other communications. Agents were recruited from among the 2,000 foreign staff working on the Iraqi civil project.

    The "soft" stage involved agents from Mossad's 'Caesarea' and 'Keshet' branches targeting French, Italian and other technicians, engineers, scientists and executives involved in the project with phone calls and letters "advising" them not to work on the project — followed up with threats when that failed.

    Sabotage mission

    With the power station nearing completion in 1979, Begin ordered Hofi to implement the "loud" stage.

    On April 6 1979, Mossad agents broke into a warehouse of the French CMIM firm in La Seyne-sur-Mer, on the Mediterranean coast west of Toulon.

    “We were kept informed about the manufacturing operations at the Toulon shipyard," Ron said. "One day, we even received information that mentioned a ‘clean room.’ This led us to the conclusion that it was desirable to blow up a key part of the reactor and cause damage so that the French would need many months to resume the construction of the structures”.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks at U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) during a joint news conference in Jerusalem, May 25, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Netanyahu Vows ‘Not to Allow a Nuclear Iran,’ Even at Cost of Israel’s ‘Friction With US'
    While two female agents distracted security guards, others planted time-bombs on two vessels destined to be used as reactor cores in the Osirak reactor, scheduled for shipment to Iraq a few days later. Ron says he and Halahmi from the Dimona plant volunteered to accompany the Mossad sabotage team to make sure the explosives were planted in just the right spot.

    The explosions badly damaged the cores, but did not destroy them. Hours later, anonymous phone calls to French newspapers planted the misinformation that a fictional environmentalist group had carried out the operation. Authorities did not buy it.

    "Ultimately, the blast was carried out and the team returned safely to Israel, but the objective was not fully achieved. The French quickly repaired the damage,” Ron said.

    Nuclear snooping

    Following the failure of the Toulon operation, Admoni decided a direct military attack on the Iraqi power station was the only remaining option. But the initial plan was for a commando-style raid by Israeli troops, not an air raid.

    Ron recalls that he was given a key role in the planning for the operation: scouting the French Osiris reactor in Saclay, a suburb of Paris, which the Tammuz facility was a copy of. 

    “I was asked to fly to France to visit the twin reactor,” he wrote. “to determine the route for walking from the entrance to the bottom of the core — the place where they had to affix the explosives”.

    That plan was ultimately dropped in favour of the June 7 1981 raid by the Israeli air force, which killed 10 Iraqi servicemen and one French contractor.

    “The day after the operation, a meeting was held at the Mossad where I explained that the bombing of the reactor had been very successful and that it would be impossible to rebuild it,” Ron said.

    Frustrated that he was not appointed director of the Dimona facility, Ron quit the IAEC in 1982.

    Related:

    Iran Says 60% Enrichment is Answer to Israel's 'Nuclear Terrorism'
    Israel Lobbyist Claims US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Would Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict
    Netanyahu Vows ‘Not to Allow a Nuclear Iran,’ Even at Cost of Israel’s ‘Friction With US'
    Tehran Blasts Ex-Mossad Chief for 'Threatening Iranian Nuclear Scientists'
    Tags:
    nuclear power station, nuclear power plant, nuclear power, nuclear energy, Mossad, Israel, Baghdad, Iraq, Dimona plant, Saddam Hussein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse