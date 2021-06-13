Register
05:34 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel's Yamina party leader, Naftali Bennett (L), smiles as he speaks to Yesh Atid party leader, Yair Lapid, during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to elect a new president, in Jerusalem on June 2, 2021.

    As Israel Readies to Swear in New Government, Conservative Activist Thinks Coalition Won't Last Long

    © AFP 2021 / RONEN ZVULUN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137159_0:0:2977:1675_1200x675_80_0_0_08d83415f3e103caf06cdb2967a1b0cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106131083137143-as-israel-readies-to-swear-in-new-government-conservative-activist-thinks-coalition-wont-last-long/

    A hawkish Naftali Bennett will find it hard to come to terms with the liberal Yair Lapid. He will also struggle to regain the backing of his former supporters, who became disenchanted with the chief of the party Yamina after he chose to join a coalition that relies on an Islamic faction.

    On Sunday, Israel will swear in its new government and for the first time in 12 years it won't be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who will stand at its helm.

    For the next four years, unless the coalition falls apart, the position of PM will be split between two people. The hawkish Naftali Bennett will head the government until September 2023 and will be replaced by the chairman of the party Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, who will hold the office until 2025.

    Shame on Bennett?

    The swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to start at 4 p.m. local time, has already drawn criticism from the country's conservative circles who plan to stage a big rally denouncing the coalition outside the Knesset. 

    Guy Even-Tzur, a staunch supporter of Netanyahu and his bloc, says he backs the efforts of conservatives to vent their anger at the incoming government. 

    For those like Even-Tzur, Bennett's decision to join a coalition with the liberal Lapid was a mistake that betrayed the trust of his voters.

    "It was a shameful act. A deception. He sold out his ideology, his values, and his base of voters".

    Even-Tzur is far from being the only conservative who thinks that way. According to a recent poll, 52 percent of Yamina voters said Bennett had breached their trust by joining the government of Lapid. A similar percentage of people also indicated that they wouldn't have voted for the party, had they known the outcome of such a choice.

    Yamina has always spoken in favour of taking a hard-line approach on a number of disputed issues. When it comes to Jerusalem, it's advocated to keep the city united instead of splitting it with the Palestinians. 

    As for the issue of Palestinian prisoners accused of terrorist activity, it's urged to introduce the death sentence; and in the case of settlements in the West Bank, it's called to keep building residential units to cater to the needs of Jewish settlers.

    Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, who is also the leader of the religious Jewish Home party, arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jim Hollander
    Hero or Lunatic? How do Palestinians View Naftali Bennett, PM Netanyahu's Main Challenger?
    Now, in this new government that relies on Ra'am, an Islamic party with purported ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, these and similar hawkish inclinations will be challenged, whereas the issues that currently divide Israeli society will remain unresolved. 

    Such will be the case with Israel's plans to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, with its attempts to solve the issue of judicial interference in politics, and deciding on whether the nation should take a capitalist or a socialist approach.

    Won't Last Long

    This is the why, believes Even-Tzur, this government might not last long and that it will end up crumbling before it has a chance to take off.

    As for Bennett, Even-Tzur is certain he will go down in history as a politician who sold his values just to get into the prime minister's seat.

    "I doubt Bennett will stay in politics. He won't be embraced by the left wing camp. The moment they accomplish their goal to remove Netanyahu, they will dump him, and he won't be able to lift himself because he has also lost many of his supporters".
    "I only hope that by the time that happens, the right-wing camp will be able to unite its ranks and re-emerge with a greater force because otherwise the conservatives will be doomed, and so will Israel".

    *Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    Yair Lapid, coalition, conservative, Naftali Bennett, Benjamin Netanyahu, government, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse