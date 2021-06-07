Register
19:06 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border. (File)

    Iranian Foreign Ministry Spox Accuses Netanyahu of ‘Pathological’ Bloodlust Against Palestinians

    © AP Photo / Baz Ratner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    242
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106071083093694-iranian-foreign-ministry-spox-accuses-netanyahu-of-pathological-bloodlust-against-palestinians/

    The Israeli military and the Gaza-based Palestinian political and militant group Hamas engaged in the bloodiest conflict since the 2014 Gaza War last month, with the fighting claiming well over 250 lives and injuring thousands more.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “pathologically” driven to kill Palestinians even as his tenure as Israel’s leader appears to be running out.

    “Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent Palestinian blood,” Khatibzadeh tweeted on Sunday, accompanying the message with a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) video on the civilian casualties from last month’s flare-up in fighting.
    “Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel’s crimes. Time will come for criminals to be held accountable,” the spokesman added.

    According to UNRWA figures, over 250 people were killed in the 11 days of Israeli military strikes on Gaza, among them 67 children. The Israeli Defence Forces have presented their own figures, suggesting that “200+ terrorists” had been “neutralised” and pointing out that 13 people were also killed in Israel proper after Hamas and its allies fired over 4,300 rockets into the country between 10 and 21 May.

    Last month’s violence, which escalated into rocket and missile strikes following protests and riots inside Israel, began after Palestinians started protesting in East Jerusalem in anticipation of a decision by Israel’s Supreme Court to evict six Palestinian families from the community of Sheikh Jarrah. The Israeli police’s occupation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of the holiest sites in Islam, prompted Hamas to present Tel Aviv with an ultimatum to withdraw its forces from the Temple Mount and Sheikh Jarrah or face consequences. After the ultimatum expired, Hamas began massed rocket strikes, with Israel launching airstrikes inside Gaza.

    Iran, which has not had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1979, expressed support for Hamas throughout the recent flare-up of fighting, and has occasionally listed the group among its "Axis of Resistance" to Israel and the United States.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Defence Minister Naftali Bennett (2nd) visit an army base in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights overlooking Syrian territory, on November 24, 2019.
    © AFP 2021 / ATEF SAFADI
    Netanyahu Warns Bennett Would Crumple Under US Pressure to Return to Iran Deal
    Netanyahu’s position as Israel’s prime minister appears to have become untenable last week after Yamina alliance leader Naftali Bennett and opposition figure Yair Lapid announced a deal to form a broad coalition government to oust Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s situation has been uncertain since 2019, with Israelis going to the polls four times in the past two years, only to create governments racked with instability and turmoil, further complicated by a police investigation against the Likud leader over alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

    On Sunday, Bennett urged Netanyahu to “let go” of power and allow the country to “move forward.” The comments came after Netanyahu suggested that the newly formed coalition poised to unseat him was the result of the “greatest election fraud…in the history of any democracy.” On Saturday, Nadav Argaman, the chief of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, warned that the current crisis could cause US Capitol-style violence.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse