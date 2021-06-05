At Least 14 Reportedly Killed in Houthi Missile Strike on Gas Station in Yemen's Marib

The ballistic missile alleged to have been launched by the Houthi movement hit a gas station in the Rawdha neighborhood in the city of Marib on Saturday, killing multiple civilians, according to AP, citing the provincial governor’s press secretary, Ali al-Ghulisi.
Reuters reported, citing a source, that following the attack dozens of people, many of them badly burned, had been taken to Marib General Hospital.
According to media reports, no statement from the Houthi movement has been issued so far.
Yemeni state-run SABA news also reported that the strike was followed with a drone attack. The bomb-laded drone was said to hit ambulances that arrived to the area to transfer injured people to hospitals.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
