At Least 14 Reportedly Killed in Houthi Missile Strike on Gas Station in Yemen's Marib

According to multiple media reports, at least 14 people were killed in a missile strike launched by Houthis against a gas station in Yemen's city of Marib on Saturday.

The ballistic missile alleged to have been launched by the Houthi movement hit a gas station in the Rawdha neighborhood in the city of Marib on Saturday, killing multiple civilians, according to AP, citing the provincial governor’s press secretary, Ali al-Ghulisi.

Reuters reported, citing a source, that following the attack dozens of people, many of them badly burned, had been taken to Marib General Hospital.

According to media reports, no statement from the Houthi movement has been issued so far.

Yemeni state-run SABA news also reported that the strike was followed with a drone attack. The bomb-laded drone was said to hit ambulances that arrived to the area to transfer injured people to hospitals.

Official from Yemeni government, minister of information, culture and tourism Moammar Al-Eryani, stated that he "strongly condemns the ballistic missile attack," according to Arab News.

#BREAKING: Yemen's @ERYANIM strongly condemns ballistic missile attack launched by the #Houthi militia targeting a gas station in #Marib, followed by another attack a few minutes later targeting two ambulances that rushed to rescue the victimshttps://t.co/lY7OYC30yS pic.twitter.com/WaGuMBsy24 — Arab News (@arabnews) June 5, 2021

​The attack came shortly after US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking stated that Washington would impose sanctions on two Houthi military commanders as part of an effort, jointly with the UN, to achieve a cease fire amid military actions that sparked in Yemeni gas-rich Marib Governorate.

Military actions between government forces and Houthi rebels in Marib resumed in February, fueling the long-going civil war, that broke out in Yemen in 2014.

