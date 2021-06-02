Israel’s Defense Chief to Discuss Iran, Gaza with US Leaders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will discuss on Thursday international talks with Iran and ways to consolidate a ceasefire in Gaza during a brief visit to the United States that comes amid a major political reshuffle in his home country.

Gantz arrives for a day of consultations with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as part of a bilateral strategic dialogue which focuses on Iran with Israel continuing to oppose American-led efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

“I think it is safe to expect that among the things they will talk about are regional security issues and clearly we have every expectation that Iran and its malign behavior in the region will certainly come up,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel may resort to unilateral action to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran even if it entails tensions with the US.

On Wednesday, Israel’s opposition leaders announced that they have succeeded in their efforts to dethrone Netanyahu after a dozen years of uninterrupted rule. Gantz and his centrist Kahol Lavan party is part of an emerging “coalition of change.”

Gantz’s office said that various aspects of the Gaza ceasefire will also be under consideration during the visit. According to US Senator Lindsey Graham, Israel plans to ask the US for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system used to intercept rockets during the latest stand-off with Palestinian militant groups.

The hostilities which lasted for 11 days and ended in a ceasefire on May 20 killed 12 people in Israel and more than 270 Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank.