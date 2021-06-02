Yitzhak Herzog Elected Israel's 11th President

Yitzhak Herzog has been elected as Israel's 11th President, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.
The 60-year-old Herzog won 87 out of 120 votes, comfortably passing the required 61 votes from Knesset members. He will replace the current President, Reuven Rivlin, after 10 July.
Rivlin has served as Israel's president for seven years. The position is largely symbolic in Israel, with all major decisions concerning domestic and foreign policy made by the prime minister.
Wednesday's presidential vote came following tense negotiations between Israeli politicians from across the 120-member Knesset to form a new administration that would end Netanyahu's 12 years in office.
