Register
06:43 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Knesset

    Knesset to Vote for New Israeli President, Could Miriam Peretz Become the First Woman to Win?

    © CC BY 2.0 / James Emery
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106475/08/1064750847_318:0:2177:1046_1200x675_80_0_0_54bea1cab4fcfb8ee384e4dbab675bc5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106021083053926-israels-knesset-to-elect-new-head-of-state-but-is-it-ready-for-a-woman-to-take-the-top-job/

    After seven years in office, the term of Israel's President Reuven Rivlin has come to an end. Now, the lawmakers will elect the new head of state, a position largely symbolic, with very little say when it comes to domestic and foreign policy.

    On Wednesday, 120 members of the Israeli parliament will determine the name of the country’s next president. Right now, there are two contenders for the top position, one of whom is a woman with no political background. And local media says she has zero chances to win that battle.

    According to Israeli law, every citizen of Israel, not just politicians, has the right to put their candidacy forward for the position. 

    Once the candidates announce their intention, the president is elected by the 120 members of the country’s parliament, the Knesset, and the vote itself is performed by secret ballot to make sure that the election process is void of any political ramifications.

    Born to Lead?

    To become president, a candidate needs the signatures of 61 Knesset members. 

    Wednesday's vote, that will start at 11 am local time, will have two contenders facing off in the battle for the top position.

    The first is Yitzhak Buji Herzog, known for his rich political career. Between 2003 to 2018 he served as a member of the Knesset and has held several ministerial positions during that period of time, including the post of Welfare and Social Services Minister.

    In 2015 he stood at the helm of the Labour party and headed the bloc that vowed to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, only to be beaten by him in polls.

    He then served as the head of the opposition, but in 2018 decided to leave politics and take a job as the chairman of the Jewish Agency, a body responsible for the link between Israel and the Jewish diaspora.

    Now he aims to repeat the path of his father, Chain Herzog, Israel's six president, and make a soft transition into the top seat.

    Is Israel Ready for a Female President?

    But he has a challenge - Miriam Peretz. She is the complete opposite of Herzog. She doesn't come from a well-connected family (hers immigrated from Morocco back in the sixties). Nor does she boast a long career in politics, as she devoted her life to teaching and public speaking, especially after she lost two of her sons who were serving in the IDF.

    She could be a different breed of a president. So far, most Israeli heads of state have been men in their sixties, Ashkenazi Jews with a relevant political background. She could be their exact opposite -- a woman with Sephardic roots who doesn't come from the establishment but is connected to the Jewish state and its people.

    The only question is whether Israeli lawmakers will be able to accept that. In the past, history showed that they haven't. All ten presidents of Israel have been men. Only three out of the 23 contenders for the position were women.

    However, it is not only a question of gender. The Israeli political scene has evolved over the years and made space for a number of prominent women, including in key ministerial positions. 

    But in the case of Peretz, the situation is much more complex. As someone who doesn't belong to the "tribe" of politicians, who doesn't have connections, and who doesn't mingle in relevant circles, getting a top job will be difficult. Many lawmakers spend their entire careers hoping to get to the presidential seat at some point in time and this is the reason why propelling an outsider like Peretz would be out of question.

    It is not that it has never happened before. Since the establishment of the state of Israel and up until 2014 there have been six out of 23 contenders, who didn't come from politics. Only one, the scientist Ephraim Katzir, has made it to the top.

    Peretz is not expected to repeat the success of Katzir. Israeli media has already stated that the battle ended before it even kicked off. But Israeli political scene is turbulent, and known for its surprises, and if that is the case, the first female President might still be an option.

    Tags:
    parliament, Israel, Knesset
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse