Iranian Navy Ship Reportedly Catches Fire in Persian Gulf

A fire erupted on an Iranian Navy vessel in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, according to the Fars news agency citing navy officials.
The crew has reportedly been safely evacuated from the ship, and firefighting operations are ongoing.
The cause of the fire was not specified in the report, with Fars only mentioning that the fire erupted "in one of the systems".
The fire did not result in any casualties, according to the report.
The incident occurred when the vessel was in the area near the port city of Jask, located in the southern part of Iran. Several days ago the ship reportedly left for a training mission in the open waters of the Persian Gulf.
