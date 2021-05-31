Hamas 'Producing Thousands of Rockets to Stop Netanyahu's Intransigence' in Jerusalem, Report Says

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
The production started after the worst violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in recent years quieted down amid a ceasefire.
Hamas has resumed producing rockets by the thousands, as the hostilities on the Israeli-Gaza border have been put on hold under the Egypt-brokered ceasefire, Political Bureau Fathi Hamad was quoted by Tasnim News Agency as saying.
“Our factories and workshops have restarted producing thousands of rockets to stop Netanyahu’s intransigence in al-Quds and Tel Aviv,” he said.
The conflict between Gaza-based Hamas militants and Israel escalated on 10 May after several days of violent clashes between the Arab population and Israeli police in East Jerusalem over the court rulings to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of the city and a ban on Palestinians visiting certain holy sites during Ramadan.
As a result, thousands of rockets were fired at Israel by Hamas and the IDF launched deadly airstrikes on the Strip before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night.
The hostilities, which lasted 11 days, left 243 people in the Gaza Strip dead, including 66 children, as well as 12 people in Israel.
