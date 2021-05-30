Register
13:05 GMT30 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Excavation workers walk in front of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza,14 July 2018. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

    Egypt Turns to Ancient Archaeological Treasures to Prop Up Pandemic-Battered Tourism Industry

    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/08/1080402079_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_0a90e4130c8d00cffefedd7833615fcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105301083034320-egypt-turns-to-ancient-archaeological-treasures-to-prop-up-pandemic-battered-tourism-industry/

    From the announced discovery of a 3,000-year-old lost city in southern Luxor to a fireworks- and chariots- accompanied relocation of 22 of the country’s prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place, Egypt has been striving to wow the world with its antiquities to revive its flagging tourism industry.

    As some European countries tentatively re-open to international tourists amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Egypt has been on course to capitalise on its multitude of fascinating archaeological sites and museums to revive one pillar of its economy – the flagging tourism sector.

    The country may still be battling the coronavirus pandemic and struggling to get its population of close to 100 million vaccinated, but looking ahead, officials are staking on the plethora of new ancient discoveries to prop up the mid- and post-pandemic tourism market.

    In order to be able to cash in on the finds, a torrent of publicity has accompanied the endeavours of archaeologists.

    Thus, in November 2020, they announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins dating back to the Pharaonic Late Period and Greco-Ptolemaic era, along with 40 gilded statues, buried 2,500 years ago, at the Saqqara complex.

    Several sarcophagi are displayed inside a tomb at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020
    © AP Photo / Mahmoud Khaled
    Several sarcophagi are displayed inside a tomb at the Saqqara archaeological site, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

    At the time, Minister of Tourism Khaled al-Anani predicted that more exciting findings would be made by local scientists.

    “Saqqara is a treasure,'' said the minister, while announcing the November discovery, adding:

    “Our problem now is that we don't know how we can possibly wow the world after this.''

    The push to stun the world with Egypt’s ancient treasures continued, and this April Zahi Hawass, the country’s famed archaeologist, announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old lost city in southern Luxor, hailed as one of the most important finds since Tutankhamun's tomb.

    Known as Aten, and unearthed within weeks of the excavation launched in September 2020, it rose out of the sands complete with mud brick houses, artefacts and tools dating to pharaonic times.

    The discovery is dated to what was dubbed “the golden era” of ancient Egypt – the reign of Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty (1390-1353 B.C.).

    To fan the flames of lovers of antiquities, the so-called "Golden Parade" then hit the Egyptian capital's streets. Ancient mummies of 18 kings and four queens were relocated in great state from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the massive facility farther south in the capital, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC).

    ​The list of the kings and queens included royals from 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th dynasties, such as Ramesses II (also known as Ozymandias, or Ramesses the Great, one of the most glorious pharaohs in history), Queen Hatshepsut and Queen Ahmose-Nefertari.

    Furthermore, new venues to house the treasures are mushrooming. Museums have been newly opened at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh and Cairo's International Airport, with plans on track to open the Grand Egyptian Museum next to the Giza Pyramids by January.

    Pyramids of Giza
    © CC0
    Pyramids of Giza

    The country's tourism industry was previously crippled by the developments surrounding the events of the Arab Spring in 2011 that toppled former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and unleashed mayhem.

    Now, the coronavirus pandemic similarly dealt the tourism sector a smiting blow.

    In 2019, as Egypt received some 13.1 million foreign tourists to reach its pre-2011 levels. It boasted a foreign tourism's revenue of around $13 billion before the 2020 global health crisis struck, with only 3.5 million foreign tourists arriving in the country last year, according to Khaled El-Anany.

    In the first months of this year, amid universal vaccination efforts, tourism traffic strengthened the minister was quoted as saying by the Associated Press:

    "Egypt is a perfect destination for post-COVID in that our tourism is really an open-air tourism."

    Related:

    Mummy 'Parade' in Cairo Stokes Fears of the Dreaded 'Curse of the Pharaohs,' Media Says
    Mummies With Gold Tongue-Shaped Amulets Found in Ancient Temple Amid Quest for Cleopatra's Tomb
    Egyptian Archaeologists Discover 50 Ancient Coffins Decorated With Excerpts of the Book of the Dead
    Mummy March: Over 20 Mummies of Egypt's Kings, Queens Will Be Paraded to National Museum
    Ancient Egyptian Mummy Revealed to Have Pregnant Tummy
    Tags:
    Great Pyramid of Giza, Giza, Hosni Mubarak, Saqqara, mummies, Cairo, Egypt, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse