Video: MiG-21 Fighter Jet Crashes at Military Parade in Libya, Pilot Dead, Source Says

"A MiG-21 fighter jet crashed during a military parade of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, pilot Jamal ibn Amer was killed," the source said.
Later, the crash was confirmed by LNA spokesman Khalifa al-Obeidi who expressed grief over the death of Jamal ibn Amer via Facebook.
LNA MiG-21 crashing at today’s military parade in Benina, #Benghazi. pic.twitter.com/XOQ9rOeAAr— Libya Monitoring 🇱🇾 (@Libya_OSINT) May 29, 2021
On Friday, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said that the planned parade at a military base of Benin in Benghazi would be the largest military parade in the history of Libya.
