Bashar Assad Wins Syrian Presidential Election With 95.1% of Vote

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has won a fourth term in office after managing to clinch 95.1% of the vote, Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh, who serves as the speaker of the Syrian parliament, revealed on Thursday.
Sabbagh specified in a statement that Assad gained another seven-year term in office after having obtained approximately 13,540,860 votes, an amount that effectively saw the official "receiving an absolute majority."
Assad had scooped the presidential win in 2014 with just 88.7% of the vote.
The speaker also indicated that the presidential election saw a turnout that reached over 78%, and that the two other candidates, former state minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and fellow candidate Mahmud Merhi had received 1.5% and 3.3% of the vote, respectively.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)