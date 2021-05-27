Yemen Sheds Light on Mysterious Military Island Base

"Such agreements must be approved by the Yemeni parliament, since these issues are related to the country's sovereignty. Our key principle is that all of Yemen's land, its water, and its skies are its key value, no side can reject that, therefore, there is no agreement signed with anyone on constructing a military base on Yemeni territory", Mubarak said in an interview with Sputnik.
The Associated Press recently reported that the UAE was building an airbase on Yemen's Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa.
Satellite images reportedly show a 1,850-metre (6,070-foot) runway and three hangars. On Wednesday, Yemeni lawmakers requested the government to provide an explanation.
