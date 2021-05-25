US to Move Forward With Re-Opening US Consulate in Jerusalem, Blinken Says

"The United States will be moving forward with the process to reopen our consulate in Jerusalem," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
Blinken said there is no timeline on when the US Consulate General in Jerusalem will officially be open.
The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. As a result, in March 2019, the US Consulate General in Jerusalem was merged with the US Embassy to Israel to form a single diplomatic mission.
Palestinians cut off most diplomatic ties with the United States as a result of the Trump administration's decision to merge the consulate with the US Embassy.
Before the Trump era, the US Consulate General in Jerusalem served as a de facto embassy for the Palestinians.
