Register
18:40 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters during a news conference at his hotel, in Jerusalem May 25, 2021

    Blinken Says 'Two-State Solution' for Israel and PNA is the Only Way Forward

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 34
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082994380_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_20fbb9701952233eaecf318c2bfeca2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105251082994254-blinken-says-two-state-solution-for-israel-and-pna-is-only-way-forward/

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday to meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

    Antony Blinken has called the "two-state solution" for Israel and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) the "only way forward," while saying that "any steps" by the two sides that more risk conflict would harm its prospects.

    According to Blinken, the US will "oppose" anything that could create more tensions between Israel and the PNA. 

    “That includes settlement activity, it includes demolitions it includes evictions, it includes incitement of violence, it includes payment to terrorists," the secretary of state said during the press briefing on Tuesday.

    "Ultimately, there's a possibility of resuming the effort to achieve a two-state solution, which we continue to believe is the only way to truly assure Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course to give the Palestinians the state they're entitled to," Blinken argued. 

    During his visit to Jerusalem and Ramallah on 25 May, the US secretary of state met with Israeli and PNA politicians to discuss the need to address conditions that fuel conflict in the region.

    According to Blinken, Palestinian people, including those in the Gaza Strip, need a "renewed sense of optimism."

    He also said that the Biden administration was planning to re-open its consultate in East Jerusalem that was shut down in 2017 when Trump recognised Jerusalem as the undisputed capital of Israel, sparking outrage from Palestinians, who declare the western part of the city as the capital of a future independent Palestinian state.

    Blinken's visit comes shortly after an Israeli-Hamas ceasfire, which came into force on 21 May, put an end to an 11-day confrontation between Israel Defense Forces and the militant group which claimed over 200 lives from both sides, mostly Palestinian ones.  

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse