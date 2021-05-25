Register
06:27 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side 17 May 2021

    Israel Hails Guardian of The Walls Operation in Gaza as 'A Success'

    © AP Photo / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082957275_0:49:3070:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_648fa977d1deb314508df2cf795df9a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105251082987786-israel-hails-guardian-of-the-walls-operation-in-gaza-as-a-success-heres-why/

    During the eleven days of fighting, the Jewish state eliminated 25 commanders and engineers of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It has also destroyed the groups' offensive tunnels and dealt a devastating blow to its so-called metro, an underground tunnel network used for smuggling fighters and weapons.

    With Israel's Operation Guardian of the Walls finally over, the Jewish state's media is counting achievements and losses.

    During the eleven days of the operation that erupted when Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched rockets into the country's southern communities, 12 Israelis have lost their lives. Hundreds have been treated in hospitals across the country. Dozens of residential buildings have been partially or fully damaged.

    Rocket Protector

    But in Israel, the operation has largely been hailed as a success. Amos Gilad, a former senior defence official, who has filled key positions in Israel's military apparatus, including heading a military intelligence research division, says that most of the missions set by the government have been achieved. 

    To start off, Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system proved its efficiency. Throughout the hostilities, Gaza militants launched more than 4,000 rockets into Israeli territory. 3,000 of them penetrated the Jewish state and half of those could have hit residential areas if they hadn't been intercepted by the advanced batteries

    "90 percent of Gaza rockets were stopped by the Iron Dome. Major damage has been averted. It is a big achievement."

    However, it was not the only one.  

    "Hamas has been relying on their system of tunnels, especially the offensive ones. None of them are left. They also tried to build an underground military city but major parts of it have been destroyed, too," said Gilad.

    According to estimates, Israeli airstrikes devastated more than a hundred kilometres of Hamas' underground tunnel system, that had allegedly been used by the group to smuggle weapons and militants. 

    Israel asserts that its bombardment of Gaza killed some 200 operatives, including 25 commanders and officers of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza (which does not differentiate between civilians and members of the group) says at least 243 Palestinians were killed, including 66 minors, with 1,910 people wounded.

    In addition, the Jewish state also attacked dozens of government offices belonging to Hamas, it struck banks that handle the group's money flow, numerous bases, rocket launching facilities and various training camps.

    "I think the biggest achievement of Israel so far was the fact that we restored our deterrence. Besides the casualties that we inflicted, Hamas has also lost their feeling of security. Now they know they are no longer immune."

    Can Hamas be Deterred?

    However, deterrence might not last for a long period of time. Since Hamas took control over the Strip in 2007, it has had four major confrontations with Israel, including the most recent round of hostilities. Israeli experts warn that another wave is just a matter of time, but Gilad is certain that the Islamic group will not be able to restore its might that easily.

    "Their offensive tunnels have been destroyed. Their top engineers have been eliminated. I can't say it will be impossible to restore what they had lost. But it will not be that easy."

    The primary reason for this, believes the expert, is Hamas' isolation and a relative lack of partners that can offer them much-needed assistance. 

    As an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement banned in many states, Hamas is often seen as a threat and as an element that should be blocked.

    Such is the case with Egypt, that throughout the years has destroyed many of the Hamas tunnels that linked the Strip to the Sinai peninsula and that were used for the smuggling of weapons and militants.

    And such has been the case with the United Arab Emirates, that has trimmed its assistance to the United Nations refugee agency following the historic normalisation agreement with Israel in October 2020.

    "Apart from Turkey and Qatar I don't see any other state that will be offering Hamas any assistance."

    In recent years, the two states have done just that. From 2012 till 2018 Qatar has pledged Hamas $1.1 billion, whereas Turkey has repeatedly offered the Islamic group diplomatic assistance.

    If their policy to back Hamas continues, the chances that the group will rebuild itself are high and that means that another round of hostilities is just around the corner.

    That prospect has already stirred much criticism in Israel, where the public has vented anger at the Israeli government for not making the decision to finish Hamas.

    But Gilad says that the elimination of Hamas is not a decision that should be taken lightly, simply because it is not clear who "will replace them", if their regime is toppled.

    "Israel can get rid of Hamas if it takes such a decision but this is not the policy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He wants them weak and isolated. And this is the policy that the IDF is implementing."
    Tags:
    Hamas, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse