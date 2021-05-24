Register
23:05 GMT24 May 2021
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks visits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters to receive a briefing on the Atlantic hurricane season, in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2021.

    Biden, Egyptian President Talk Humanitarian, Rebuilding Assistance for Gaza, White House Says

    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    Middle East
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in a telephone call discussed urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza, including rebuilding efforts following the escalation of violence between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israeli defense forces, the White House said in a press release.

    "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt," the release said on Monday. "The two leaders consulted on the urgent need to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza and to support rebuilding efforts in a manner that benefits the people there and not Hamas."

    Biden praised Egypt for brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and for ensuring it holds, the release said.

    Moreover, Biden acknowledged Egypt's concern over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and Cairo's worry it may restrict access to Nile River waters, the release said, adding that the US president supports a diplomatic resolution that meets the needs of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

    The GERD dispute has been marring Sudan's relations with its neighbors Egypt and Ethiopia since 2012, when the construction of what is set to become Africa's largest dam began. Sudan and Egypt fear that Ethiopia's dam will endanger their own water security. The African Union made several attempts to mediate the dispute but in vain.

    Biden and Sisi also discussed support for Libya's plan to hold national elections in December, including plans to remove all foreign military and faction forces from the country, the release said. The two leaders also discussed support for the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen its sovereignty and independence, the release said.

    Biden also underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue on human right in Egypt and both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral partnership, the release said.

