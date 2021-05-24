Rocket Strikes Air Base Housing US Troops in Iraq, Coalition Says

A rocket round has struck Ain Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq which houses American forces, no injuries have been reported, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday.
“Initial report: At 1335 local time, Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by one rocket round. No injuries reported. Damage is being assessed. The attack is under investigation, for more information see @SecMedCell or @IraqiSpoxMOD,” Marotto said. “Each attack against the GoI, KRG and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty.”
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Ain Al-Asad Air Base, located north of the capital of Baghdad, is the only base in the country still hosting the troops of the international anti-terrorist coalition.
Early last year, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need for foreign forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)