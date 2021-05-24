Two Israelis Injured in Stabbing Attack in East Jerusalem, Emergency Doctors Say

"At 13:17 [local time; 10:17 GMT], MDA's 101 Jerusalem Dispatch Center received a report about a stabbing attack on Haim Bar Lev Blvd near the Jerusalem light rail station. MDA teams are providing medical care to two 20-year-old men in severe and moderate condition with stab wounds to their upper body," the MDA tweeted.
The light rail station is located near the Israel Police's national headquarters in East Jerusalem. Those injured were both taken to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus for treatment, according to The Times of Israel.
Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that one of those wounded was an Israeli serviceman.
An IDF soldier was moderately wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem. The soldier received medical treatment at the scene and has been evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 24, 2021
The suspected assailant was shot and neutralized by officers at the scene, The Times of Israel reported, citing the police service. However, the latter did not specify if the man had been killed or wounded.
