Register
03:02 GMT24 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers walk towards the northern Gaza Strip as seen from the Israeli border with Gaza, Monday, Jan. 12, 2009.

    IDF Spokesman Claims ‘Iranian Fingerprints Are All Over’ Israeli-Hamas Conflict

    © AP Photo / Neil Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    4313
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082377734_0:7:2322:1313_1200x675_80_0_0_c15cc479075a058d6ec8087d25c7951c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105241082977886-idf-spokesman-claims-iranian-fingerprints-are-all-over-israeli-hamas-conflict/

    The Israeli-Hamas conflict escalated on 10 May, with thousands of rockets launched from the territory of Gaza, and with Israel reciprocating with aerial strikes against Hamas targets. The sides announced on Thursday that they had accepted an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire, which came into force on 21 May.

    An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, claimed that Iran has played a crucial role in recent hostilities between Israel and Hamas, saying that they would not have been possible "without Iranian knowledge, funding, expertise and hands on involvement on the ground."

    "It’s very clear, Iranian fingerprints are all over the situation in terms of money, knowledge, personnel and energy spent," he told the Fox News host Pete Hegseth during the 'Fox and Friends Weekend' television show on Sunday.

    Conricus alleged that "Iranians are the number one exporters of instability and terror and death and destruction” in the region, calling for what he said is “accountability.”

    "Iranian specialists, engineers and people who deal in rocketry and explosives have been educating and telling Hamas engineers how to produce rockets, how to manufacture their own weapons. Had it not been for that very specific and detailed Iranian intervention, we wouldn’t have been in the situation now,” he asserted.

    The Israeli army spokesman noted that the IDF is determined to counteract the activity “both in terms of the locations where they produce the weapons, the rockets and also in terms of the key personnel, the terrorists, the engineers that are behind all of these rockets that have been fired throughout Israel."

    On 15 May, the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, Maj. Gen. Hossein Baqeri, noted that Israeli “atrocities” toward Palestinians in Jerusalem and other “occupied territories,” have only provoked increased Palestinian resistance.

    A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    A Palestinian woman puts her hand on her head after returning to her destroyed house following Israel- Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, May 21, 2021

    Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters preceding the hostilities lasted for weeks, staring in April, around Jerusalem’s Old City, during Ramadan, as law enforcement tried to restrict Muslim gatherings near the Damascus Gates. The mass gatherings were prohibited as a part of a series of restrictions that have been imposed in the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The situation worsened after an Israeli court ruled to evict a number of Arab families from the Sheikh Jarrah area in Jerusalem in early May.

    On 10 May, Hamas started firing rockets towards Israel. The IDF responded with air strikes over the Gaza Strip. According to latest estimates, 277 Palestinians died during military actions, as Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said Sunday. Israel reported 12 casualties, according to Al Jazeera.

    The two sides agreed to a ceasefire, without preliminary conditions. The talks, mediated by Egypt, led to cessation of hostilities on 21 May.

    Related:

    Video: Israeli Artillery Responds After 6 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Towards Israel, IDF Says
    IDF Bombed Qatar Red Crescent's Building in Gaza Strip Without Prior Notice, Organisation Says
    Live Updates: Over 50 Israeli Jets Have Hit 40 Underground Hamas Targets in Gaza, IDF Says
    Tags:
    Weapons, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iran, Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse