Video: Thousands of Assad Supporters March Out in Damascus Ahead of Presidential Election

The Saturday demonstration in Damascus lasted for over two hours. People marched along Al Mazzeh street toward the central Umayyad Square, where the demonstration ended with the lighting of torches and fireworks.
"Today, students from the General Sports Union and Damascus residents gathered together, more than 8 thousand people. We came to support our president in the elections. We came to say that we are a united and strong people who have conquered terror," one demonstrator and member of Syria’s General Sports Union told Sputnik on Saturday.
Users in Twitter shared photo and video of demostrations.
Very fun and colorful today in Damascus, thousands of Syrians expressed their support for Bashar al-Assad.#Syria pic.twitter.com/4RlIjrvzaa— Dana Levi דנה🇮🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Danale) May 22, 2021
Adorable little ones dancing at a President Bashar Al Assad support party on outskirts of Zabadani, #Damascus. Anyone believing these people are "forced" to support their President after 10 years of war, sanctions & Resistance, are insane.#Syria_Rising pic.twitter.com/Da9O2nR1Uc— vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) May 21, 2021
The Bashar Al Assad for President procession in Western #Damascus.#Syria pic.twitter.com/fokhdM28iC— vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) May 21, 2021
The presidential election will be held in Syria on Wednesday, May 26. As confirmed by the Syrian Constitutional Court, Assad's two rivals in the vote are going to be opposition candidate Mahmoud Ahmed (Ahmad) Marei and former Socialist lawmaker Abdallah Salloum Abdallah. Candidates have the right to campaign until May 24.
All comments
Show new comments (0)