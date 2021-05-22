Saudi Police Detain Man for Approaching Imam During Sermon in Grand Mosque of Mecca

"An incident took place earlier today when a man in Ihram [pilgrim's clothes] attempted to enter the minbar [imam's platform for sermon] of Masjid Al Haram, Makkah while Sheikh Baleelah was delivering the Khutbah [sermon], the man was apprehended by Public Security Officials immediately and has been taken into custody," Haramain Sharifain posted on Twitter.
According to Sharifain, the confrontation was viewed by millions of people as the sermon from the Grand Mosque was broadcasted live. The account added that such incidents are the reason why imams have been recently accompanied by security guards.
The regional police later issued a statement saying that the detained man is in custody and the legal proceedings against him were already initiated.
