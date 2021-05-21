Video: Streets in Gaza Filled With People Celebrating Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas

People in the Gaza Strip flocked to the streets to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas announced on Thursday, launching fireworks, honking car horns and marching through the cities.
Videos of celebrations were shared online as Hamas reportedly proclaimed its "victory" in the conflict with Israel. A senior Hamas figure, cited by AFP, addressed thousands of people saluting the ceasefire in a speech after the truce came into force, saying that "this is the euphoria of victory."
The truce, mediated by Egypt, was announced earlier in the day by the Netanyahu's office after the country's Security Cabinet voted unanimously to approve the ceasefire.
'A march on Al-Galaa Street in Gaza to celebrate the victory of the resistance, the occupation’s submission and its demand for a ceasefire.' #FreePalestine #ceasefire pic.twitter.com/L29SkdLZ56— gonewest05 (@gonewest05) May 21, 2021
#Palestine- Palestinians in Gaza flock to the streets to celebrate Hamas, #Israel ceasefire— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) May 21, 2021
📹 pic.twitter.com/Ua0up4afRz
#Palestinians in Gaza flock to the streets to celebrate #Hamas, #Israel ceasefire - PressTV pic.twitter.com/iRFLWJb6wQ— BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) May 21, 2021
More scenes from the streets of Gaza after the announcement of #ceasefire.— Mohammed Saad 🇵🇸 (@hafizsaadriaz) May 21, 2021
They sure deserve this happiness and now they can celebrate Eid after 11 days...#PalestineWillBeFree
pic.twitter.com/lHH4m2GeY2
Videos show crowds cheering, applauding and waving Palestinian flags.
Celebration in Gaza #ceasefire pic.twitter.com/0QpbaHW04l— muslim analyst ❁ (@Ummahupdate) May 21, 2021
After 11 days of deadly bombing, Palestinians celebrate their resistance against the occupation #Palestine #gaza #ceasefire pic.twitter.com/mzE9PgZcEC— salaamedia (@salaamedia) May 21, 2021
After 11 restless days of rocket, air attacks, Palestinians celebrate a peaceful night#Palestine #Gaza | #غزة #فلسطين_تنتصر #مصر_بتدعم_فلسطين #السيسي_ينقذ_اهل_غزه pic.twitter.com/xIZovr1WET— Egypt Today Magazine (@EgyptTodayMag) May 21, 2021
One of the videos allegedly shows fireworks launched in Jerusalem by Palestinians to celebrate the truce.
صور باهر بالقدس تحتفل بـ"نصر غزة وفلسطين" pic.twitter.com/xW8pW2sV0u— AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) May 20, 2021
The Thursday ceasefire halted the 11-day military hostilities that sparked between Israel and Hamas, an armed group de-facto ruling the Gaza Strip, that began after a decision by an Israeli court to evict several Palestinian families from their houses in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
All comments
Show new comments (0)