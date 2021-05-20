Register
01:21 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with Israeli border police following violence in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021.

    ‘Determined to Continue’: Netanyahu Brushes Off Biden’s ‘De-escalation’ Call in Gaza Strip

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082910445_0:0:1621:912_1200x675_80_0_0_c3e4e91d365e6f66db0cde869a599838.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105201082943449-determined-to-continue-netanyahu-brushes-off-bidens-de-escalation-call-in-gaza-strip/

    US President Joe Biden spoke earlier with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The commander-in-chief relayed that he expected a “significant de-escalation” regarding the recent deadly clashes along the Gaza Strip. To date, thousands of rockets have been launched between Israeli and Palestinian forces, with the death toll rising.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to brush off Biden’s pressing calls for a cease-fire on Wednesday, telling reporters that operations along the Gaza Strip would continue until objectives are met.

    Netanyahu’s latest remarks came after he had already held a telephone conversation with Biden earlier in the day, and also toured a military headquarters. The prime minister stated that while he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” the ongoing military operation against Hamas’ military wing would stay the course.

    “I am determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved - to bring back peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said, pointing out that “every day we are hitting more capabilities of the terror organizations, bringing down more terror towers, hitting more weapons caches.”
    An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Tuesday, May 18, 2021
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Tuesday, May 18, 2021

    The raging Israeli-Hamas conflict is currently on its tenth day, with rocket exchanges mounting and world leaders urging both sides to ease tensions and call a cease-fire.

    A White House readout of Biden and Netanyahu’s conversation noted that the pair spoke on a variety of issues stemming from the violent clashes, including diplomatic efforts by regional partners. “The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” reads the release.

    However, moments after Biden’s message to Netanyahu made headline news, it appeared early on that a de-escalation was not likely to take place soon, especially after the Israel Defense Forces tweeted that it had struck two buildings in Gaza.

    Earlier, the IDF revealed that some 4,000 rockets had been fired toward Israel since renewed tensions emerged, and that IDF jets had struck 40 underground Hamas targets.

    Although Netanyahu has put off mention of a cease-fire, Mousa Abu Marzook, a senior Hamas official, told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV that he anticipated a mutual agreement being “reached within a day or two.” Similar sentiments were previously voiced by IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, who also indicated that military operations would remain “as long as it must.”

    Hostilities in the region have prompted the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, many of whom were women and children. In Israel, officials indicated that at least a dozen have been killed, including at least two children.

    Tensions in the region recently broke out after authorities restricted access to the al-Aqsa Mosque for Palestinians, with escalations being kicked up a notch after courts cleared the eviction of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah area.

    Related:

    'Nothing Justifies It': Netanyahu Vows to Restore Order to Israeli Cities Amid Deadly Clashes
    Gaza Operation Won't Benefit Israeli Politicians or Make Netanyahu Stronger, Ex-IDF Colonel Warns
    Israel Wants to 'Restore Deterrence' and 'Levy Heavy Price' on Hamas, Netanyahu Says
    Live Updates: Netanyahu Orders IDF to 'Continue Striking at the Terrorist Targets' in Gaza
    Biden Reportedly Delivers Firmer Message to Netanyahu in Private Call Than in Public Statement
    Tags:
    de-escalation, Joe Biden, Gaza Strip, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse