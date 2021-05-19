Lebanon's Foreign Minister Resigns After Seeming to Blame Gulf States for Daesh's Emergence

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe has said that he is leaving his post after he caused outrage for suggesting during a TV interview that some of the Gulf states facilitated the rise of the Daesh* terrorist organisation in Iraq and Syria.
Wehbe said he has submitted his letter of resignation "in the light of recent developments and circumstances" surrounding his interview. He had a meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun before announcing his decision. The foreign minister said he hoped that by resigning, Lebanon will be able to maintain friendly relations with the Gulf nations as his own country struggles with dire economic crisis.
Defence Minister Zeina Akar will take over from Charbel Wehbe until a new foreign minister is chosen.
*Daesh (also known as IS and ISIS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
