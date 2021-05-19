Pro-Palestinian Rally in Tehran

Sputnik is live from Tehran, Iran, where people are taking to the streets to march in support of Palestinians and protest against Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Iranian officials previously called for an international response to Israel's military actions against Palestinians in the region, saying the United Nations and fellow Muslim nations have to stop "apartheid".
Last week, Maj. Gen Hossein Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, said a broad, "strategic", and unified coalition is necessary to address the current crisis in Israel.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards also vowed to stand "more powerfully" in defence of the Palestinians, and promised to provide assistance to militants for their "historical and undeniable mission".
Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)