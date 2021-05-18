Turkish Interior Minister Says There Was Attempt to Attack Military Base in Diyarbakir

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Wednesday tweeted that there was an attempt to attack a military facility in Diyarbakir by "two model aircrafts".
According to the minister, the planes were neutralized, and the attempted attack did not cause any injuries.
The tweet reads: "An attempt was made to attack a military facility in Diyarbakır with 2 model aircrafts, and the model aircrafts were neutralized. There is no injury."
Diyarbakır’da bir askeri tesise 2 maket uçakla saldırı teşebbüsünde bulunulmuş, maket uçaklar etkisiz hale getirilmiştir.— Süleyman Soylu | Maske😷 Mesafe↔️ Temizlik🧼 (@suleymansoylu) May 18, 2021
Herhangi bir zaiyat yoktur.
Turkish media outlet Cumhuriyet reported, citing unnamed sources, that a blast occurred near the 8th Main Jet Base, and sirens were later heard in the city. A second explosion reportedly occurred at around 00.52, local time.
No further details were immediately available.
