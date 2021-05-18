Iranians Hold Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Tehran

Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, where mass protests in support of the Palestinian cause are being held, amid the recent escalation of tensions in Israel.
The crisis erupted after clashes between Arabs and Jews in Jerusalem over reports that the authorities wouldn't let Muslims gather near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and deteriorated after an Israeli court decided to evict several Palestinian families from a neighbourhood in the city.
More than 3,000 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip since the hostilities erupted, while the Israeli Army said it has launched hundreds of rockets, hitting Hamas' tunnel system.
