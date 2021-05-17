Register
00:08 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ships in the port of Livorno (Tuscany).

    ‘Our Hands Won’t Get Covered in Blood’: Italian Port Workers Hold Up Israel-Bound Weapons Cargo

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    4220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105171082924348-our-hands-wont-get-covered-in-blood-italian-port-workers-hold-up-israel-bound-weapons-cargo/

    Tensions between Israel and Hamas have recently reached a new boiling point, with thousands of rockets being exchanged between the two parties despite repeated calls from world leaders for a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier called for military operations to continue “as long as needed to restore quiet and security.”

    Union workers in the Italian cities of Livorno and Naples recently declared that they would not be assisting in the loading of an arms shipment headed to the Israeli port of Ashdod, citing Israel’s continued air strikes against the Gaza Strip.

    In a recent statement issued by L’Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), one of Italy’s rank-and-file unions founded in 2010, stated that it had received information revealing that the Asiatic Island, a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, was carrying “containers loaded with weapons and explosives” destined for Ashdod. 

    “Weapons and explosives that will be used to kill the Palestinian population already hit by a severe attack this very night which caused hundreds of victims among the civilian population, including many children,” the USB statement, which is partly named “no to the transit of weapons ship in our port,” reads.

    The USB release cites intelligence from the Autonomous Port Workers Collective of Genoa and The Weapon Watch, a Genoa-based watchdog whose focus is the transit of arms in European and Mediterranean ports.

    “We have sent urgent reports to the Port Authority, the Harbor Master's Office and the Occupational Medicine ASL so that they can immediately carry out the appropriate checks,” the statement continues. 

    “Work is important, especially in these times, but this cannot make us close our eyes, or worse still, make us complicit in the continuing massacres of the civilian population.”

    After initial reports regarding the USB’s efforts, reports surfaced detailing that the weapons shipment was later loaded in the southern Italian port city of Naples. However, the shipment prompted a similar response from workers associated with the SI Cobas union.

    A Monday-issued statement from SI Cobas blasts the transit of any weapons through Italian ports heading toward Israel, noting that “these weapons help feed wars and profits against the Palestinian people that has suffered for decades a ruthless repression by the state of Israel.”  

    “We denounce the complicity of the Italian government and almost all parliamentary forces with the Israeli aggression. We denounce the Italian state’s silent approval of the transit of Israeli war weaponry through our ports,” SI Cobas states. “Our hands won’t get covered in blood to support your wars.” 

    Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, early on May 16, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, early on May 16, 2021.
    Citing Channel 12, the Times of Israel reported on Monday that Israeli officials are in the process of attempting to get the shipments released “as soon as possible,” adding that the initiative by union workers is being seen as “economic warfare.”

    The latest development also comes as reports detailed that the White House had approved a $735 million arms package to Israel that is said to include Joint Direct Attack Munitions.

    Over the last week, deadly rocket exchanges between Hamas’ military wing and the Israel Defense Forces have prompted the deaths of nearly 200 Palestinians, many of whom were children. While the Palestinian Red Crescent has stated that over 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid the heightened tensions, Israel has reported the deaths of 10 Israelis and injuries to 50 residents.

    Despite repeated calls from world leaders for a ceasefire, Israel has vowed to continue its strikes against the Gaza Strip. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi relayed to regional leaders that fighting would continue for at least another two days, but that it would go on “as long as it must.” 

    Efforts by regional neighbors to broker a ceasefire deal are ongoing. 

    Related:

    Palestinian Movements Have No Plans to Use Lebanon for Attacks on Israel, Fatah Spokesman Says
    US Yet Again Blocking UN SC Statement Calling for Israel-Gaza Border Ceasefire, Report Says
    Israel Lobbyist Claims US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Would Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict
    Video: Israeli Artillery Responds After 6 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Towards Israel, IDF Says
    Tags:
    Cargo, Weapons, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel, Hamas, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse