Video: Huge Fire Rages at Israeli Offshore Gas Station Near Haifa

A large fire broke out at a natural gas station near the Israeli city of Haifa on Monday evening, according to Kan, Israeli Public Broadcasting.
Local authorities haven’t commented on the incident that occurred amid continuing hostilities between Israel and the residents of the Gaza Strip.
No casualties or victims were reported. The fire was said to have been caused by a "technical malfunction," according to Israeli media.
Users in Twitter shared video reportedly depicting the fire at the Tamar gas platform, located on the Mediterranean sea, near Haifa coast.
תקלה באסדת לווייתן הביאה ללפיד בוער, ככל הנראה נוכח פליטת מזהמים לאוויר@ifatglick— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 17, 2021
(צילום: ענבל בן יעקב) pic.twitter.com/9bkUANATSW
Large fire has broken out on a natural gas extraction platform in the Mediterranean off Haifa. Israeli media says due to a "technical malfunction" pic.twitter.com/F9HgjJSLIu— Shiloh10java (@shiloh10java) May 17, 2021
Fire at an Israeli gas platform near the shores of #Haifa @PalestineNews pic.twitter.com/Hmm6w096ky— tavasoli kazem (@TavasoliKazem) May 17, 2021
Haifa gas station on fire. pic.twitter.com/0fBqppB69m— Cuisine Royale (@CuisineRoyale2) May 17, 2021
