IDF: Investigation Ongoing as Red Alert Sirens Heard in Israeli Misgav Am, Close to Lebanon Border

Earlier on 13 May, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that three rockets were fired from Lebanon to Israel, but the attack caused no damage or casualties.

The IDF announced on Monday that rocket sirens were activated in the Misgav Am area, which is the northern part of Israel.

According to IDF, six rockets were launched from Lebanon to Israel, but apparently all projectiles landed in the Lebanese territory. The Israeli military also said that its "artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches".

​Earlier in the day, multiple reports emerged saying that explosions and rocket sirens have been heard on the Israeli-Lebanon border on Monday.

No damage or casualties were reportedly registered on the Israeli territory after the activation of the sirens. Reports earlier suggested that at least five rockets were fired from Lebanon in direction of Israel, but they all landed on the Lebanese territory.

Videos allegedly showing the moment of the rocket fire were shared on social media.

​On 13 May, IDF said that three rockets were fired from Lebanon to Israel, noting that the attack resulted in no damage or casualties, with the projectiles landing in the Mediterranean Sea.

Later on Monday, a spokesman for the Fatah movement's political bureau in Lebanon, Mahmoud Saeed, said that movements of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) do not intend to use Lebanese territory to carry out military operations against Israel.

