US Yet Again Blocking UN SC Statement Calling for Israel-Gaza Border Ceasefire, Report Says

The United States is blocking attempts at the UN Security Council to pass a joint resolution condemning the violent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the third time, two diplomats involved in the process told the Times of Israel.
A joint statement criticising both sides for the ongoing violence was proposed by Norway, Tunisia, and China following Sunday’s virtual UNSC emergency session to discuss the current hostilities between Israel and the Gaza Strip – but the US blocked the statement, the outlet reported.
The US is “working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try and bring an end to this conflict,” the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during the open session.
A US official told The Times of Israel after being asked whether the US planned to back the joint statement being drafted, that the US is "focused on the intensive diplomatic efforts underway, including those Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield discussed at today’s Security meeting."
Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyadh al-Maliki said that Palestinians were not going to remain silent amid Israeli's "occupation," as Israel continues to "terrorise" Palestinians who are being denied the same right to security that Tel Aviv is now demanding for itself.
These exchanges have resulted in the death of 181 Palestinians, with over 1,200 others injured, while Israel reported 10 people killed and 50 seriously injured.
