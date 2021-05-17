Palestinian Movements Have No Plans to Use Lebanon for Attacks on Israel, Fatah Spokesman Says

"Our confrontation with the Israeli enemy is long-term, at a certain point it took place on the territory of Lebanon. But we have come to a common Palestinian solution, under which the confrontation should occur within Palestine. Based on this, we believe that any talks on hostilities from any borders of the Arab states are not on the table at the current moment," Saeed said.
Earlier, Lebanese media reported that the PNA's movements prohibited armed units in the Palestinian camps from conducting any offensive against Israel from Lebanese soil. This order came in response to a request by Lebanon's Hezbollah to the PNA movements on the matter.
The clashes between Israel and Palestinians worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem started during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and then gave rise to intense military confrontation on the Israeli-Gaza border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)