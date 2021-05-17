Israeli Air Force, Navy Say They've Struck Hamas 'Submarine' Near Gaza Coast - Video

The Israeli Air Force and Navy have attacked a Hamas submarine off the coast of Gaza, the IDF said in a statement on Monday.
"Today, using aerial reconnaisance and the Navy, the IDF spotted several suspects on a vessel believed to be a Hamas submersible weapon. The vessel was being taken to the coast, presumably to carry out a terror attack in Israeli waters. Some time ago, an Israeli Navy warship and aircraft carried out strikes against the vessel's operators and the weapon itself to eliminate the threat," the military said.
The IDF released footage showing the destruction of an "unmanned diver vessel in the northern Gaza Strip, with the footage said to be filmed Monday.
סיכול כלי צולל בלתי מאויש בצפון הרצועה מוקדם יותר היום: pic.twitter.com/eltPJRgprP— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 17, 2021
The footage shows a fireball engulfing a coastal area between two coastal buildings, although no objects resembling a 'submarine' are visible. The second part of the video shows a moving civilian car being destroyed while traveling on a road in a built-up area. Its possible occupants were not identified.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
